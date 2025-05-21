21 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

The West should not have excluded Russia from the G8, since the G7 format (without Russia) is much less effective, US President Donald Trump said.

US President Donald Trump expressed regret over the exclusion of Russia from the G7. The relevant statement he made during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington.

A journalist asked the US leader whether he would attend the G20 summit, which will be held in South Africa in November. The head of state did not give a definitive answer, instead ironically recalling Russia's exclusion from the G8.