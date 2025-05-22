Israel expects Tehran-Washington talks to fail

22 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is preparing to swiftly strike Iranian nuclear facilities if talks between Washington and Tehran break down, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Israeli military thinks that they will not have much time to attack Iran if the talks on Iran’s nuclear program fail, so they are getting prepared to strike fast.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is waiting for the nuclear talks to collapse and for the moment Trump will be disappointed about the negotiations and open to giving him the go ahead," Axios reported.

Discussions about a potential strike began several days ago when the Israeli intelligence doubted the successful outcome of the U.S.-Iranian consultations, the source said, adding that this will not be one-off strike but a week-long military campaign.

Meanwhile a U.S. official told the portal that the Trump administration is afraid that Netanyahu may make this decision without agreeing it with Washington.

Iran and the U.S. have conducted four rounds of talks aimed at resolving disagreements over Iran's nuclear activities. The initial meeting took place on April 12 in Muscat, Oman, followed by a session on April 19 in Rome. The third and fourth rounds occurred on April 26 and May 11, again in Muscat. Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S.' chief delegate was Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Yesterday, it was reported that a fifth round of talks will be held in Rome from on May 23.