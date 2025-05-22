Araz-2025 drill successfully wrapped up

22 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

The "Araz-2025" joint exercise, held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Iranian servicemen successfully concluded, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Within the framework of the exercise, the assigned tasks were carried out precisely by the military personnel of both countries.

"According to the plan, during the activities carried out in coordination at various stages, the participants demonstrated high combat training. The exercise leaders highly evaluated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel," the ministry said.

At the end, mutual gifts were presented, and the distinguished servicemen were awarded.

