Uzbekistan expands air traffic with Azerbaijan

22 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek airline Air Samarkand has announced the launch of regular flights from Tashkent and Samarkand to Baku.

Flights from the Uzbek capital will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while departures from Samarkand will take place on Fridays. The route is aimed at strengthening ties between the countries.

The airline has expanded its international network by launching direct flights from Samarkand to Tel Aviv on May 4. From July 3, flights will be operated twice a week.

In addition to this, charter flights to cities in Georgia have been added to the schedule. The carrier began operating flights to Tbilisi on May 18, with the first flight to Batumi scheduled for May 24.