Fifth round of Iran-US talks kicks off in Rome

23 May. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fifth round of talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at resolving disagreements over the Iranian nuclear program will be held in Rome today.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, it was Oman, which is acting as a mediator in the talks, that proposed holding the meeting in Rome. Baghaei emphasized Tehran's determination "to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people in the peaceful use of nuclear energy".

Iran and the USA began talks on the nuclear deal in April. Tehran's delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Washington's representatives are led by Special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

By the fifth meeting, one of the key disagreements between the parties had become clear: the issue of uranium enrichment as part of the Iranian nuclear program.