Azerbaijan increases trade turnover with Hungary

23 May. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first three months of this year, Azerbaijan and Hungary increased the volume of trade operations by $1.6 million, bringing the total amount to $14.6 million, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan writes.

Since the beginning of this year, trade turnover with Hungary accounted for 0.12% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade. Hungary imported goods worth $1.1 million from January to March.

It is noted that at the same time, trade operations worth $84.8 million were carried out from Hungary to Azerbaijan.