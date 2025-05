23 May. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump will attend the 51st G7 summit, which will take place in the resort area of ​​Kananaskis in the Canadian province of Alberta.

"President Trump will travel to Canada for the G7 summit, which will be held from June 15 to 17",

the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

It should be noted that during his first presidential term, Trump took part in the 45th G7 summit, which was held in 2019. The summit in Alberta will be his second.