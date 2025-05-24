Russia wishes Azerbaijan and Armenia success in signing peace treaty

24 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to continue rendering all possible assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in in concluding a peace treaty.

The diplomat stressed the treaty was made possible thanks to several trilateral Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia summits.

