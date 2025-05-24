Iran warns U.S. against global mistake

24 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States could face "new wars like Vietnam and Afghanistan" if Washington chooses to spark another crisis in the Middle East, the Iranian Defense Ministry’s press service quoted the General Staff’s statement as saying.

"America fails to realize that Iran’s peaceful strategy has always focused on promoting regional security and stability. Any provocations initiated by the US are doomed to the same failure as Vietnam and Afghanistan," the Iranian General Staff said.

It was stressed that the U.S. is once again misjudging the situation, as is its president Donald Trump, who tried to turn Iran’s allies against it during a recent Middle East visit.

U.S. President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on May 13-16.