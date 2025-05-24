Azerbaijan to host European Political Community summit in 2028

24 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Political Community Summit will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028, European Council President António Costa said.

"After a very successful Summit in Tirana, the European Political Community will meet again in Copenhagen in October 2025. The EPC has become an essential forum for pan-European political dialogue at Leaders’ level. I thank the next hosts for taking it forward," António Costa said.

According to Costa, EPC will therefore meet twice in 2028 - first in Azerbaijan, then in Latvia.

Two EPC summits are held every year. The 6th summit of the European Political Community took place in Tirana, Albania on May 16, 2025. Later, the European Political Community will meet again in Copenhagen in October 2025.

In 2026, it will be held in Armenia and Ireland, in 2027 in Switzerland and Greece.