U.S. and Iran hold most successful round of talks

24 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of talks to settle disagreements over Iran's nuclear program and hope to achieve favorable results in one or two more meetings, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Iran's state broadcaster following the fifth round of Iran-U.S. consultations.

"The parties have agreed to refine their positions, and then arrange and hold the next round of talks. <...> I hope that during the next one or two meetings we can reach solutions allowing the talks to move forward," Abbas Araghchi said.

The diplomat expressed gratitude to Oman's work to remove obstacles, a possibility to make progress exists.