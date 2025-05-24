Air taxi launched in Iran

24 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

A new transport, air taxi, was officially launched in Iran today. The first flight connected the cities of Karaj and Qazvin.

A new type of transport has become available to Iranian residents, local media reports.

Today, the Islamic Republic held an official launching ceremony of an air taxi, a completely new to the IRI type of transportation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian took part in the ceremony via video link.

The air taxi made its first flight between the cities of Karaj and Qazvin, thus starting regular transportation.