Georgia still longing for EU membership, Tbilisi says

24 May. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities have not given up the policy of European integration, Tbilisi stated. The country is seeking to join the European Union by 2030.

Tbilisi still intends to join the European Union, the country's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili stated.

"We have a unified policy, which implies an integration agenda officially approved by the government. All government institutions, ministries and agencies serve to implement this agenda,”

– Davitashvili said.