It is important to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity, Erdoğan says

24 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The territorial integrity of Syria must be preserved, the President of Türkiye said at a meeting with the interim head of Syria. According to him, the country should be governed from a single center.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan considers it very important to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria. The relevant statement he made during the meeting with the interim head of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa, which took place today in Istanbul.

The meeting took place in the working office of the head of the Turkish state in Dolmabahce Palace, located on the shores of the Bosphorus. The visit of the interim Syrian leader was unannounced.