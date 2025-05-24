Kharybulbul International Music Festival kicks off in Shusha

24 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kharybulbul International Music Festival kicked off today in Shusha. The large-scale event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

According to the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On the celebration of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyov", in 2025 the festival is dedicated to the great composer.

A concert was held on Jidir-Duzu as part of the opening of the festival. The event began with the performance of Uzeyir Hajibeyov's song "O Motherland". In addition, the audience heard other works by Uzeir Hajibeyli, Arif Melikov, Asef Zeynalli, Afrasiyab Badalbeyli, Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Muslim Magomayev, Niyazi, Oktay Zulfugarov and Tofig Guliyev.

Tomorrow, on the second day of the festival, Polad Bulbul oglu will perform a concert accompanied by the Hajibeyov Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. The performance will also take place on Jidir-Duzu. The conductor will be Murtuza Bulbul.