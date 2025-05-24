Azerbaijani director wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

24 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Cines del Sur Granada Film Festival from Spain, the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license

A film by Azerbaijani director Jafar Panahi won the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The Palme d'Or was awarded to the drama "It was just an Accident".

The best film was chosen at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The winner of the main competition is ”It was just an Accident" (Yek tasadef sadeh) drama by Iranian-Azerbaijani director Jafar Panahi.

The main prize of the Cannes Film Festival - the Palme d'Or - was awarded to him at the closing ceremony of the festival.

The premiere of the film ”It was just an Accident" took place on May 20 in Cannes.

A total of 22 films competed for the main prize at Cannes 2025.