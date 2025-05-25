Iran accelerates construction of Rasht-Astara railway

25 May. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran intends to accelerate the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, which is part of the international North-South transport corridor, by attracting foreign investment. The announcement was made by a member of the construction committee of the Iranian parliament, Sodeif Badri.

The parliamentarian emphasized that Tehran aims to improve the North-South and East-West transport corridors. Another proirity is to intensify rail transit along these routes.

According to Badri, Iran plans to use the capabilities of the private sector to build the Ardabil-Mianeh, Ardabil-Parsabad and Bilasuvar railways, with work expected to begin in the next few months.