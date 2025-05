25 May. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists will be able to predict and prevent fires in the Borjomi Nature Reserve in southern Georgia, the Agency of Protected Areas reported.

A new early warning and monitoring system for forest fires will be introduced in Borjomi National Park. It uses smart cameras to analyze information and transmit it in real time.

Let us recall that a devastating fire occurred in Borjomi National Park three years ago, damaging more than 180 hectares of forest territory.