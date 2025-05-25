Armenian Ambassador to Russia to attend security meeting in Moscow

25 May. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Ambassador to Russia will attend the Moscow meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, the republic's embassy in Russia told journalists.

Earlier, the office of the Security Council of Armenia announced that the country's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan would not come to Moscow, as he would be taking part in events on the occasion of the Republic Day.

It should be added that the 13th meeting of high representatives on security issues will be held in Moscow from May 27 to 29. The meeting will be chaired by the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Sergei Shoigu.