Archaeologists discover ancient proto-city in Ingushetia

25 May. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of archaeologists has discovered traces of a settlement in the Dzheyrakhsky District of Ingushetia, according to the Republican School of Master Mason-Restorators “Heritage” reports.

The organization stated that this discovery could change the understanding of the history of the region significantly. It is specified that the traces has been found in the Galgaevsky Gorge, along the Akk-Khiy River.

The traces may belong to an ancient proto-city, which is considered by scientists to be the cradle of the Ingush people. Researchers believe that this may be a unified urban complex.

The school's general director, Ramzan Sultygov, noted that archaeologists have found a whole system of structures, and the scale of which is striking and makes one rethink the history of the region.

Earlier, in the Dzheyrakh region of the republic, archaeologists discovered structures of cyclopean masonry dating back to the 2nd millennium BC.