8,000 children to spend their summer holidays in Kabardino-Balkaria's camps

25 May. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 30 recreation and health improvement camps will accept young residents of Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR) in the summer of 2025, the head of the region Kazbek Kokov said.

"In total, 13 stationary and 22 school camps will operate in the republic this summer. We expect that about 7,000 children and teenagers will spend their holidays and improve their health in stationary camps, and about 1,500 in school camps",

Kazbek Kokov said.

Various events have been prepared for children. Some of them will be dedicated to the prevention of antisocial behavior and the formation of patriotism, Kokov reported.

In addition to this, over 1,000 young people will take part in various federal educational programs and regional forums.