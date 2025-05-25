Caucasus Investment Forum kicks off in Mineralnye Vody

25 May. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Roscongress Foundation, the Caucasus Investment Forum has started in Mineralnye Vody. The central theme of the forum is "Investment Path: Past, Present, Future".

A delegation from Dagestan, headed by the republic's head Sergey Melikov will also take part in the forum. The region will show its investment potential to attendees.

Special attention will be paid to the Caspian Coastal Cluster project. In addition, traditional national products from craftsmen will be showcased at the Dagestan stand.

At the forum, the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the republic will also present an art object dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War

It should be added that the Caucasus Investment Forum will last until May 27.