26 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan highly values the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul.

The Foreign Minister confirmed Azerbaijan's position on the need for a peaceful, political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan positively assesses the talks held on May 15 in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye.

According to him, this is a step in the right direction.