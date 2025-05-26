Azerbaijan to continue developing cultural ties with Georgia

26 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli held a meeting with Georgian Minister of Culture Tinatin Rukhadze in Baku on May 25, the ministry's press service reported.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli hailed the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

According to him, regular reciprocal visits of the two countries’ Presidents and Prime Ministers, signed documents, as well as important projects jointly implemented by the two countries bring their peoples closer to each other.

The Azerbaijani minister also praised the rapidly developing relations in the field of culture, pointing out favorable conditions for opening new pages in cultural cooperation.

Tinatin Rukhadze, in turn, underlined that they attach importance to the cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reported.

The Georgian minister expressed his confidence that the joint participation in international cultural projects and mutual tours of art groups would contribute to the development of relations in this area.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual concern.