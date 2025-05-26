Trump postpones introduction of EU goods tariffs until July 9

26 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to postpone the introduction of 50% tariffs on exports from the European Union until July 9.

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension - July 9, 2025," Trump said.

The U.S. leader added that "the Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly."

Earlier, Trump recommended to introduce the tariffs at the rate of 50% on EU goods beginning on June 1 due to difficulties in trade talks.