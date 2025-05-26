Azerbaijan congratulates Georgia on independence day

26 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to Georgia on the occasion of its Independence Day, the ministry's press service said.

"Congratulations to our friend, neighbor, and strategic partner, Georgia, on the occasion of Independence Day!" the ministry said.

Georgia is celebrating Independence Day on May 26, commemorating the proclamation of independence in 1918. Georgia regained its sovereignty in 1991.

Today, various activities will be organized for Tbilisi residents and visitors on Freedom Square and Orbeliani Square. Additionally, there will be a food festival, workshops and concert.