Trump considering toughening anti-Russia sanctions

26 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is mulling the possibility of toughening anti-Russian sanctions.

Replying to a question as to whether Washington was considering introducing additional restrictions against Russia, the U.S. leader said: "Absolutely."

The U.S. president has also expressed his displeasure with the Russian military’s actions, saying that he was "surprised" and he does not "like it at all."

When asked what he plans to do, Trump said: "We'll see what we're going to do."

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wants to impose new sanctions against Russia, supporting Lindsey Graham's bill, according to New Lines.