Railway modernization work almost completed in Georgia

26 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Modernization work on Georgia's railway network is 99% complete, the press service of the Georgian Railways reported.

According to the transport company, specialists still need to complete work on safety systems. In particular, ventilation modernization work is being carried out in a 9-kilometer-long tunnel.

It should be noted that the modernization of Georgia's railway infrastructure has been going on for 14 years. About $300 million has been invested in the project, which is being carried out by China Railway 23rd Bureau Group.