26 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The position expressed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Yerevan Dialogue indicates that Armenia is not ready to amend its Constitution, which would eliminate territorial claims and resolve current problems in the peace process. This fact, according to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aykhan Hajizada, calls into question Armenia's commitment to peace.

The diplomat also explained that ignoring the need to disband the Minsk Group and putting this issue in a rigid connection with the peace treaty raises questions about Yerevan's motives for maintaining an outdated mechanism that no longer reflects regional realities.

"Azerbaijan has rightfully called for the Minsk Group's disbandment, as the conflict it was meant to address has been resolved. Delaying this step only fuels suspicion of Armenia’s intentions",

Aykhan Hajizada said.