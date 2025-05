26 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An investigation is underway in Armenia into the theft of about $600,000 from the Investigative Committee of Armenia building. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

According to Armenian media, security forces have arrested the acting head of the Department for Economic Crimes and Smuggling Gor Tadevosyan.

It is reported that the money was stolen from a safe. The thief entered the premises using a fake pass.

So far, law enforcement officers have managed to find most of the stolen money.