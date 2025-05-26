Novak: Caspian Sea – future tourist attraction

26 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak suggested that the North Caucasus resorts could be transformed into international tourist attractions.

He noted that the Caucasus is already considered an international resort, and the Caucasian Mineral Waters region attracts travelers not only from the regions of Russia, but also from abroad.

Novak emphasized that many ski resorts in the Caucasus are capable of being on par with world ski resorts and will attract foreign tourists.

"In the future, I believe that this will undoubtedly be of an international level, competing with the most advanced resorts",

Alexander Novak said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned spa tourism, expressing confidence that the Caspian Sea would become a future hotspot for tourists.