OPEC+ meeting postponed to Saturday

26 May. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the eight OPEC+ countries that voluntarily reduce oil production will take place a day earlier than originally planned, a source in one of the delegations reported on May 26.

According to him, the meeting will take place on Saturday, May 31, although it was originally scheduled for June 1, TASS reports.

At the same time, the ministerial meeting will take place as planned on May 28.

The central topic of Saturday's meeting is expected to be the oil production plan for July.

Earlier, eight OPEC+ countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, reached an agreement to accelerate the increase in oil production in May and June to 411,000 barrels per day.