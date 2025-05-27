Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

27 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday - Independence Day.

The Russian leader noted that Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of socio-economic development and enjoys growing prestige on the international stage.

Putin stressed that Moscow-Baku relations are marked by friendship and alliance. He expressed confidence that through joint efforts they will be able to further strengthen our constructive bilateral cooperation and partnership interaction in international affairs.

According to the head of state, this fully serves the interests of Russian and Azerbaijani peoples and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the South Caucasus and Caspian region.

In conclusion, Vladimir Putin wished Ilham Aliyev good health and success, and to all citizens of Azerbaijan - peace and prosperity.