Putin and Fidan discuss Ukraine

27 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Issues of the Ukrainian settlement and bilateral relations were the focus of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

Hakan Fidan is on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The sides discussed the latest initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, developments after the Istanbul talks [on Ukraine] on May 16. They also discussed bilateral ties in the economy and energy sector.

Istanbul hosted the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on May 16.