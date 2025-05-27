Turkey ready to host second round of Russia-Ukraine talks

27 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is ready to host talks between Russia and Ukraine at any time, Russian Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Fidan, it is a mission for our region and for peace in the entire world. He stressed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has persistently urged the international community to pursue peace.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said he would again ask Turkey to host a second round of Moscow-Kiev talks.

"Regarding a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, if you ask me, I would turn to our Turkish friends again, for it’s very good in Istanbul," Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat said that Russia values the opportunities provided by Turkey for the Moscow-Kiev talks.

Fidan is currently on a two-day visit in Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. On Monday, Turkey’s top diplomat met with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin received Fidan as well.