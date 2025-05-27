27 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Dagestan's proximity to the countries of the East plays an important role in Russia's international relations.

She noted that historical, spiritual, and cultural ties create very interesting and favorable prospects for the development of dialogue between civilizations.

Zakharova also emphasized that Dagestan's experience is successfully used today in Russian foreign policy practice, particularly in dialogue with Muslim states.

In addition to this, the Foreign Ministry's press secretary added that the republic is actively strengthening ties with the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.