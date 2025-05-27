Israeli President congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijanis on Independence Day

27 May. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day.

"It is my profound privilege to share my warmest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day. The people of Israel join me in celebrating the bonds of friendship between our two nations",

Isaac Herzog said.

Isaac Herzog noted that the Israeli authorities highly value the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. According to the Israeli President, Azerbaijan has become an important platform for dialogue and diplomacy.

Herzog noted Baku's economic achievements, as well as the Azerbaijani authorities' efforts to create conditions for the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of different cultures.