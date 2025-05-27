Türkiye announces program of Erdoğan's visit to Azerbaijan

27 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow. The details of the upcoming visit were announced by Fahrettin Altun, the Presidency's Head of Communications.

According to Altun, Erdoğan's visit to Azerbaijan will take place on Wednesday, May 28, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

"On this occasion, it is planned to exchange views on relations between the two countries, as well as current regional and global events during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev",

Altun said.

Altun also noted that the 2nd Trilateral Summit of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan will be held during the visit, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate.

In addition to this, Erdoğan is scheduled to take part in the opening ceremony of Lachin International Airport.