Iranian pilgrim detained in Saudi Arabia

27 May. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi police officers have detained a pilgrim from Iran, according to Iranian media reports, citing the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The detention reportedly took place in the city of Medina. Further information about the incident has not been disclosed.

Commenting on the incident, a representative of the Iranian judiciary, Asghar Jahangir, stated that the actions of the Saudi law enforcement agencies were unjustified and illegal.

In this regard, he appealed to the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to address this issue.

He also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant authorities to address this issue