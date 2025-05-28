Saudi Arabia declares first day of Eid Al Adha in 2025

28 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia announced that May 28 will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, as the crescent moon was sighted in the Kingdom on Tuesday evening.

Accordingly, Eid Al Adha 2025 will be observed on June 6, as it always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. The Arafat Day will be observed on June 5.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals.

Eid Al Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al Adha is a time of celebration where Muslims gather for prayers at the mosque, visit family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy feasts. It's a time of charitable acts, remembrance, and community. However, the exact practices can vary from country to country.

What is Arafat Day?

The Day of Arafat is an important Islamic observance that takes place on the ninth of Dhu Al Hijjah, the day before Eid Al Adha. It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, where Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat. It is from this site that the Prophet Muhammad delivered one of his final sermons during the last year of his life.

For Muslims who are not participating in Hajj, Arafat Day is a significant day of fasting and spiritual reflection. Although fasting on this day is not obligatory, it is highly recommended for those not performing the pilgrimage.