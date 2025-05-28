Iranian Security Council chief meets with Patrushev in Moscow

28 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev in Moscow to discuss the implementation of bilateral agreements, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said.

"During his visit to Moscow, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with <…> Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev and discussed the development of bilateral relations under the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," the embassy said.

Patrushev and Ahmadian also discussed the implementation of the key bilateral agreements in a number of areas.

Ahmadian arrived in Moscow yesterday to take part in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which is being held in Moscow on May 27-29.