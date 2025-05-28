Azerbaijan to restore Minkand village in Lachin district

28 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan plans to restore Minkand village in the Lachin district soon, official of the special representation in Lachin Huseyn Guliyev said.

"The village project is already in the open press. Lachin has a very large tourism potential. Its relief, location, and the structure of the houses add strength to this beauty," Huseyn Guliyev said.

The customer of this village will be the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

The internal processes are also underway to establish the villages and settlements of Erikli, Sharbat, Pirjahan, and Gulabird in several villages of Lachin.