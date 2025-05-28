Ivanishvili refuses to accept Trump's letter from U.S. envoy

28 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The founder and honorary chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has rejected a meeting request from U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, U.S. Embassy in Georgia said.

According to the U.S. Embassy, Degnan was supposed to deliver the message from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Ambassador Dunnigan sought a meeting with Ivanishvili to deliver the administration’s message at the request of U.S. Secretary of State Rubio.

The message included specific steps that the Georgian government can take to show that it is serious about resetting relations with the U.S.