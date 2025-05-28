Rubio: U.S. supports sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

28 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day on behalf of the American people.

According to him, the U.S. supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"The United States continues to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, which is critical to the prosperity of the South Caucasus. We support the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia this year on the text of a peace treaty," Rubio said.

He added that the U.S. also recognizes Azerbaijan's growing importance as a transportation hub and energy supplier.

U.S. Secretary of State noted that the U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership continues to advance shared interests in security, energy, and economics.