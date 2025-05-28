Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan summit underway in Lachin

28 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan have always championed sovereignty, territorial integrity, and justice, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the summit with the participation of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held today in Lachin.

"We once again express gratitude for the political and moral support of Türkiye and Pakistan from the first days of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. Azerbaijan, in turn, has always stood by Türkiye and Pakistan. Today, we once again reaffirm the unity of our peoples," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state stressed that the energy map of the wider region has changed as a result of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that defense cooperation is one of the major directions of trilateral partnership. Joint military exercises and projects in the military-technical field have strengthened the armed forces’ capabilities, while military cooperation reinforces peace and stability in the wider geography, he noted.

Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan has been there for each other during difficult times.

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan are three brotherly countries sharing common ideals, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"Lachin International Airport will make an important contribution to the development and integration with the world," Erdoğan said.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is lucky to have sincere brothers like Türkiye and Azerbaijan.