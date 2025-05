28 May. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to make a decision on whether to impose new restrictions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, Politico reported, citing U.S. officials.

"Trump has yet to make a decision on whether to impose additional sanctions on Moscow," Politico reported.

According to the newspaper's sources, Trump’s patience is running thin, and the time is coming within 4-6 weeks where he may end negotiations and put in place tough sanctions against Russia.