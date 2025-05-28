SCAT to fly daily to Alakol

28 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: SCAT Airlines press service

Since June, Kazakhstani SCAT Airlines will launch daily subsidized flights to a favorite vacation spot for Kazakhs and foreign tourists, Lake Alakol.

One of Kazakhstan’s largest airlines, SCAT Airlines, announced today that from June 1 it will begin operating daily flights to Usharal airport, the nearest city to a popular vacation spot for tourists both local and foreign, Lake Alakol.

The company’s flights will be subsidized by the state and will be operated at a fixed one-way price of 20,000 tenge ($39).