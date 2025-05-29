Trump congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

29 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day.

The U.S. leader congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day on behalf of the American people.

Trump stressed that the U.S. value our relationship with Azerbaijan and appreciate Baku's partnership with Washington in combating terrorism, advancing energy security, and working towards peace with Armenia.

He recalled that the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship has advanced significantly during our more than 30 years of diplomatic relations. Trump expressed hope to continue collaboration on bilateral priorities, including security cooperation, economic partnership, and energy development.

According to him, the U.S. continues to support a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"A peaceful resolution of the conflict will ensure a more prosperous South Caucasus region and will lead to greater opportunities for cooperation with the United States. Now is the time to commit to peace and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus, " Donald Trump said.

Th U.S. President noted he looks forward to a deeper partnership in the years and decades to come.