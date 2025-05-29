Elimination of Hamas leader confirmed in Israel

29 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli servicemen eliminated Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He made the announcement during a speech in the Knesset, as the country marked 600 days since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023.

“We changed the face of the Middle East, we pushed the terrorists from our territories, we entered the Gaza Strip with force, we eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, we eliminated (Mohammad) Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar,” Netanyahu said.

On May 13, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had struck an underground headquarters beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to the Israeli state broadcaster Kan, the target was Mohammed Sinwar, who headed Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the movement’s militant wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades group.