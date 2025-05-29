Turkish FM shares details of Kremlin meeting

29 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shared details of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Milliyet.

According to him, he main topic of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was the negotiation process on Ukraine in Istanbul.

"The meeting took place in a very warm atmosphere - we mainly discussed the Ukraine talks. We discussed the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Turkey-Russia ties, and the ongoing process between Botaş and Gazprom. After the negotiations in Istanbul, we formed some views; I conveyed them and received their reaction. I had a productive visit," Fidan said.

Since Russia is the ultimate decision-maker, it is important to see the nuances and sensitivities, so such contacts are very important, the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

Speaking about a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine, Fidan described it as realistic, noting that Turkey has shared a number of formulas with the parties, RIA Novosti reported.

"Now we will meet with the Ukrainians (Fidan begins his visit to Kyiv today, May 29-30). If we compare the positions of the parties, a long-term ceasefire seems more realistic, if it can be managed well. A permanent agreement requires comprehensive efforts. We have some formulas, we are sharing them with the parties," Fidan said.

In his conversation with the Russian President, the diplomat assured him that Turkey would continue its shuttle diplomacy, making sincere efforts to achieve peace, the Turkish Foreign Minister added.

Another important topic of the conversation between the Russian leader and the Turkish Foreign Minister was the financing of the construction of Turkey's first Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. He explained that there are problems related to anti-Russian sanctions, clarifying that Turkey is an exporter of industrial products and needs energy.